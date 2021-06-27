June 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of June.

NAMES

Baigali Serkebayev (1958) is the well-known Kazakhstani producer and musician.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Almaty Conservatoire.





















Murat Zhurebekov (1978) is the 1st Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe city is the graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe State University and KIMEP. He also holds Master’s degrees from British and U.S. universities. Prior to the appointment held the post as the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Has been appointed to this post in December 2019.









Yelnur Beissenbayev (1986) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Born in former Chimkent region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been acting since January 2021.



