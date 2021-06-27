Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 27. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 June 2021, 08:00
June 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of June.

NAMES

photo

Baigali Serkebayev (1958) is the well-known Kazakhstani producer and musician.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Almaty Conservatoire.






photo

Murat Zhurebekov (1978) is the 1st Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe city is the graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe State University and KIMEP. He also holds Master’s degrees from British and U.S. universities. Prior to the appointment held the post as the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Has been appointed to this post in December 2019.



photo

Yelnur Beissenbayev (1986) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Born in former Chimkent region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been acting since January 2021.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana