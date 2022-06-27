Go to the main site
    June 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 June 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 27.

    EVENTS

    2005 - Kazakhstan is elected as a member of the Political Commission of the World Trade Organization at the sessions of the WTO Customs Cooperation Council.

    2006 - The Eurasian Development Bank begins its work in Almaty.

    2011 - Astana hosts the exhibition of calligraphy masters by the Research Center for the Islamic History, Art, and Culture in the exhibition hall of the Presidential Culture Center.

    2012 - The Kazakh delegation is awarded the prize for 2nd place in the UN E-participation index.

    2015 - The Abai readings and photo exhibition Unknown Kazakhstan dated to the 170th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Abai take place at the Xintai Museum in the Chaoyang Park.

    2016 - Dean Karnazes, the ultramarathon man, ran 525km along the Silk Road to mark 25 years of friendship between the US and Kazakhstan.

    2016 - The Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Astana receives the certificate of accreditation from the Council of International Schools.

    2018 - Kazakhstan officially establishes the Ili-Balkhash reserve to breed tigers.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

