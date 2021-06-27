June 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 27.

EVENTS

2005 – Kazakhstan is elected the member of the WTO Political Commission at the sessions of the WTO Customs Cooperation Council.

2006 – The Eurasian Development Bank, initiated by Kazakh and Russian Presidents, starts its work in Almaty.

2011 – Kazakhstan issues an anniversary banknote dated to Kazakhstan’s OIC Chairmanship.

2011 – Exhibition of Calligraphy, organized by Islamic history, arts and culture research centre, opens in Astana.

2012 – Kazakhstan is awarded For the Second Best Experience on E-Participation Worldwide.

2015 – Abai readings and Unknown Kazakhstan photo exhibition, dated to the 170th anniversary of great poet ad thinker Abai, take place in China.

2016 – Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Astana city receives CIS accreditation.

2018 – The Kasteyev State Museum of Arts joins the International Alliance of Museums of Fine Arts of the Silk Road.

2018 – Kazakhstan officially establishes the Ili-Balkhash nature reserve for breeding tigers.