June 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 27.

EVENTS

2005 - During sessions of the Customs Cooperation Council of the World Customs Organization, the Republic of Kazakhstan is elected as a member of the Political Commission of the Organization.

2006 - The Eurasian Development Bank initiated by the Presidents of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation begins operating in Almaty.

2011 - The National Bank of Kazakhstan issues a 1,000-tenge commemorative banknote dedicated to Kazakhstan's presidency in the Organization of the Islamic Conference.

2011 - The Presidential Culture Center in Astana hosts an exhibition of calligraphy masters organized by the Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA).

2012 - In New York, representatives of the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan are presented with the Award for the Second Best Experience on E-Participation Worldwide.

2013 - In Almaty region, two Kazakh repatriates from China weave the country's largest handmade felt carpet (syrmaq) in honor of the birthday of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. The weight of the 73-meter-long masterpiece exceeded one metric ton.

2015 - The Beijing Jintai Art Museum hosts Abay Recitals and the Unknown Kazakhstan photo exhibition dedicated to the 170th Anniversary of great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abay Qunanbaiuly.

2016 - Ultramarathon man Dean Karnazes runs 525 km along the Silk Road in honor of the 25-year friendship between the United States of America and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2016 - The Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Astana (International Baccalaureate) is accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS).

2018 - The State Museum of Art named after A. Kasteyev joins the International Alliance of Silk Road Art Museums.

2018 - The Ili-Balkhash Nature Reserve for the reintroduction of wild tigers is officially established in Kazakhstan.



