June 26. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of June.

Editor-in-chief of Kazakhstanskaya pravda republican newspaperwas born in 1964 in North Kazakhstan region He is a graduate of the Kostanay Pedagogical Institute. Throughout his career he contributed and worked for many newspapers, including Novator, Vechernaya Astana, Agrarian Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his current post in April 2022.

Akim (mayor) of Kostanay citywas born in 1974 in Kostanay region. He graduated from the Baitursynov Kostanay State University, the Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations, and the International Business University. Prior to taking up his recent post in March 2022, he was the deputy akim (governor) of Kostanay region and the state inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Türkiyewas born in 1975 in Moscow. He is a graduate of Ankara State University and the Istanbul Aydın University. prior to becoming Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Türkiye in March 2022, he served as the country’s Consul General in Istanbul and its Ambassador to Turkmenistan.