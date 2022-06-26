Go to the main site
    June 26. Today's Birthdays

    26 June 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of June.

    NAMES

    Sabit Maldybayev (1964) - editor-in-chief of Kazakhstanskaya pravda repblican newspaper.

    Born in North Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Kostanay Pedagogical Institute.

    He was appointed to his current post in April 2022.

    Sayan Akhmetzhanov (1967) - Chief of Staff of the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Karaganda State University.

    Between 2019 and 2020, he served as the chief of staff of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

    He took up his current post in October 2020.

    Marat Zhundubayev (1974) - Mayor of Kostanay city.

    Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Baitursynov Kostanay State University, Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations, and International Business University.

    He was appointed to the current post in March 2022.

    Yerkebulan Sapiyev (1975) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkiye.

    Born in Moscow, he is a graduate of Ankara State University and holds a master's degree from Istanbul Aydın University.

    He took up his current post in March 2022.


