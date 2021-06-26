Go to the main site
    June 26. Today's Birthdays

    26 June 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of June.

    NAMES

    Sabit Maldybayev (1964) is the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Daily.

    Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kustanay Teacher’s Training Institute.

    Sayan Akhmetzhanov (1967) is the chief of staff of the Competition Development and Protection Agency of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

    Has been acting since last October.

    Bakhyt Batyrshayev (1973) is the chairman of the investments committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Born in former South Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

    Prior to the appointment held the post the permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the OIC in 2013-2019.

    Has been serving since April 2019.

    Marat Zhundubayev (1974) is the state inspector at the Presidential Administration.

    Born in Kustanay region is the graduate of the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University, Kazakh Legal Studies and International Relations Institute, International Business University.

    In 2015-2020 worked as deputy Governor of Kostanay region.

    Has been acting since last September.

    Yerkebulan Sapiyev (1975) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan.

    Born in Moscow is the graduate of the Ankara University, Istanbul Aydın University.

    Previously he served as the General Consul of Kazakhstan in Istanbul in 2014-2018.

    Has been serving since August 2019.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

