Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 26. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 June 2021, 08:00
June 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of June.

NAMES

photo

Sabit Maldybayev (1964) is the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Daily.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kustanay Teacher’s Training Institute.

photo

Sayan Akhmetzhanov (1967) is the chief of staff of the Competition Development and Protection Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been acting since last October.

photo

Bakhyt Batyrshayev (1973) is the chairman of the investments committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Born in former South Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Prior to the appointment held the post the permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the OIC in 2013-2019.

Has been serving since April 2019.

photo

Marat Zhundubayev (1974) is the state inspector at the Presidential Administration.

Born in Kustanay region is the graduate of the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University, Kazakh Legal Studies and International Relations Institute, International Business University.

In 2015-2020 worked as deputy Governor of Kostanay region.

Has been acting since last September.

photo

Yerkebulan Sapiyev (1975) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan.

Born in Moscow is the graduate of the Ankara University, Istanbul Aydın University.

Previously he served as the General Consul of Kazakhstan in Istanbul in 2014-2018.

Has been serving since August 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana