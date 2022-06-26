June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 26, Kazinform reports.

DATES

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is annually observed on June 26 as a reminder that human torture is not only unacceptable – it is also a crime.

EVENTS

1929 - The Kazakh National Agrarian University is set up.

1992 - Kazakhstan joins the International Monetary Fund, World Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Financial Corporation, International Association of Development, Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, and International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes.

1996 - The Kazakh edition of Iranian radio is officially launched in Teheran.

2011 - The Alley of Journalists in the Park near the Palace of Peace and Accord is opened in Astana.

2015 - Actor Steven Seagal launches the 1st International Festival of Martial Arts dated to the Day of the City in the Kazakh capital.

2017 - Kazakh athletes with donor transplants take part in the opening of the 21st World Transplant Games in Malaga, Spain.

2018 - The Qazaq Cybersport Federation is accredited in Kazakhstan.