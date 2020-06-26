June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 26, Kazinform reports.

DATES

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

The United Nations General Assembly instituted it in 1987, expressing its determination to intensify efforts and cooperation to create an international society free of drug abuse.

International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

It was established in 1997 by the United Nations upon the recommendation of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

EVENTS

1929 - Kazakh National Agrarian University is founded in Almaty city.

1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan joins the International Monetary Fund, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Finance Corporation, the International Development Association, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

1996 - The Kazakh News Service of the Iranian Radio officially begins operating in Tehran.

2011 - The capital of Kazakhstan hosts the opening of the Avenue of Journalists built in the park near the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation at the intersection of Nazhimedinov and Syganak streets.

2013 - Euronews dedicates one of its Le Mag episodes to the Astana Opera Theater, comparing it with the world's best theaters such as La Scala, the Real Teatro di San Carlo, and the Bolshoi Theater.

2013 - Over 500 delegates from 44 countries gather at the First Forum of Turkic Diaspora Organizations hosted in Baku, Azerbaijan.

2015 - American actor Steven Seagal launches the 1st International Martial Arts Festival in the run-up to the celebrations of the Capital Day in the Kazakh capital.

2017 - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Korea receives an award for the active involvement in preserving peace on Earth.

2018 - The Qazaq Cybersport Federation is accredited in Kazakhstan.



