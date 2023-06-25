Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 25. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 June 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of June.

NAMES

Kazakh writer, poet, and educator Magzhan ZHUMABAYEV (1893-1938) was born in in Petropavlovsk county. Zhumabayev is renowned for his literary work. He was one of the authors of the textbooks for Kazakh schools and carried out courses for Kazakh teachers. He released his collections of poems and verses and contributed to numerous newspapers. Zhumabayev translated works of Lermontov, Koltsov, Mamin-Sibiryak, Gorky and foreign authors into the Kazakh language.

Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the Committee on economic policy, innovative development and entrepreneurship Suindik ALDASHEV was born in 1963 in Krasnovodsk, the Turkmen SSR. He graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Oil and Gas and the Central Asian University. Prior to joining the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in August 2020, he worked for oil and gas companies. He took up his recent post in August 2020.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee on international affairs, defense and security Yerlan SAIROV was born in 1970 in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbol TASZHUREKOV was born in 1979. He is a graduate of the Taraz State University, the International Kazakh-Turkish University, the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National School of Administration in France. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2023.

First Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur SULTANGAZIYEV was born in 1982. He graduated from the Kazakh National Medical University and Tulane University. He dedicated his entire career to healthcare sector. He was designated to his recent post in October 2022.
