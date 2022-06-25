Go to the main site
    June 25. Today's Birthdays

    25 June 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of June.

    NAMES

    Magzhan Zhumabayev (1893-1938) - Kazakh writer, poet, publicist, and teacher.

    He was born in Petropavlovsk uyezd. Magzhan Zhumabayev was best known for his works such as Sholpan and Pedagogics. He worked in the commission for the development of school textbooks, conducted Kazakh language courses for teachers, issued collections of poems and verses, and collaborated with many newspapers.

    In Moscow, Zhumabayev translated into Kazakh the works of Lermontov, Koltsov, Balmont, Mamin-Sibiryak, Gorkiy, Blok, poems of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Heinrich Heine, and others.

    Suindik Aldashyev (1963) - Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament, member of the Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development, and Entrepreneurship.

    Born in Krasnovodsk city, the Turkmen SSR, he is a graduate of the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Petroleum and Gas, Central Asian University.

    He was appointed to his current post in August 2020.

    Yerlan Sairov (1970) - Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on international affairs, defence, and security.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University, Academy of Public Administration under the Russian President.

    He took up his current post in January 2021.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
