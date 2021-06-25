June 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of June.

NAMES

Kazakh writer, poet, and educatorwas born in 1893 in Petropavlovsk county and died in 1938. Zhumabayev is renowned for his literary work. He was in the commission which composed textbooks for Kazakh schools and carried out courses for Kazakh teachers. He released his collections of poems and verses and contributed to many newspapers. Zhumabayev translated works of Lermontov, Koltsov, Mamin-Sibiryak, Gorky and foreign authors into Kazakh.

Chairman of the Management Board of the Corporate Fund of the University Medical Centerwas born in 1953. He is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk State Medical Institute and the Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery. Throughout his career he worked for Kazakhstani medical institution and was invited to work at hospitals in Belgium, the U.S., and Japan. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2018.

Deputy akim (mayor) of Shymkent citywas born in 1961 in Shymkent city. He is a graduate of the Shymkent Pedagogic Institute of Culture and the Central Asian University. For many years he worked for many Kazakhstani companies and in 2003 he joined the city administration of Shymkent. Later he served at the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the regional administration of Turkestan region. He was designated to his recent post in November 2020.

Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the Committee on economic policy, innovative development and entrepreneurship Suindik ALDASHEV was born in 1963 in the town of Krasnovodsk, the Turkmen SSR. He graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Oil and Gas and the Central Asian University. Prior to joining the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in August 2020, he worked mainly for oil and gas companies.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee on international affairs, defense and security Yerlan SAIROV was born in 1970 in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.