    June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    25 June 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 25, Kazinform reports.

    EVENTS

    1934 - The Kurmangazy Kazakh State Orchestra is founded by academician Akhmet Zhubanov.

    1991 - The law of the Kazakh SSR on the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR is endorsed.

    1993 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and Argentina sign the protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

    2010 – «Great Silk Road – 1000 years after» project kicks off in Almaty. It is an expedition along the capitals and large cultural centers of 16 countries located along the Great Silk Road.

    2011 – An unknown temple is discovered by Kazakhstani archeologists in Turkistan region.

    2018 – A postal stamp dated to the 125th anniversary of Magzhan Zhumabayev is issued.

    2019 - The Kazakh government and UNESCO sign the Agreement to establish the International Center for the Rapprochement of Cultures in Paris.

    2021 – Over 50 artifacts are unearthed during archeological excavations in Akmola region.

    2021 - The memorandum of mutual understanding is signed between Seifullin Kazakh Agro Technical University and Holon Institute of Technology in Israel.

