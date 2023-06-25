Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 June 2023, 07:00
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 25, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1934 - The Kurmangazy Kazakh State Orchestra is founded by academician Akhmet Zhubanov.

1991 - The law of the Kazakh SSR on the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR is endorsed.

1993 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and Argentina sign the protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

2010 – «Great Silk Road – 1000 years after» project kicks off in Almaty. It is an expedition along the capitals and large cultural centers of 16 countries located along the Great Silk Road.

2011 – An unknown temple is discovered by Kazakhstani archeologists in Turkistan region.

2018 – A postal stamp dated to the 125th anniversary of Magzhan Zhumabayev is issued.

2019 - The Kazakh government and UNESCO sign the Agreement to establish the International Center for the Rapprochement of Cultures in Paris.

2021 – Over 50 artifacts are unearthed during archeological excavations in Akmola region.

2021 - The memorandum of mutual understanding is signed between Seifullin Kazakh Agro Technical University and Holon Institute of Technology in Israel.


History of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Cooperation in field of science on agenda of Kazakhstan-Israel relations
Cooperation in field of science on agenda of Kazakhstan-Israel relations
Tour de France, holy grail of cycling, to begin Saturday
Tour de France, holy grail of cycling, to begin Saturday
Heavy rain lashes western Japan, leaving 1 dead, 2 missing
Heavy rain lashes western Japan, leaving 1 dead, 2 missing
Charges brought against Semey-Ormany reserve leadership in connection of wildfires in Abai rgn
Charges brought against Semey-Ormany reserve leadership in connection of wildfires in Abai rgn
National Library of Bulgaria highly appreciates Kazakh literary works
National Library of Bulgaria highly appreciates Kazakh literary works
55 evacuated from burning café in E Kazakhstan region
55 evacuated from burning café in E Kazakhstan region
Early voting for presidential election ongoing in Uzbekistan
Early voting for presidential election ongoing in Uzbekistan
July 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Bus overturns in south Chile, injuring 15 people
Bus overturns in south Chile, injuring 15 people