June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 25.

EVENTS

1934 - The Kurmangazy Kazakh State Orchestra is set up.

1991 - The law of the Kazakh SSR on the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR is adopted.

1993 - Kazakhstan and Argentina sign the protocol establishing diplomatic relations.

2019 - The Kazakh government and UNESCO sign the Agreement to establish the International Center for the Rapprochement of Cultures.

2021 - The ceremony of signing the memorandum of mutual understanding between Seifullin Kazakh Agro Technical University and Holon Institute of Technology takes place.



