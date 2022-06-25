Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    25 June 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 25, Kazinform reports.

    EVENTS

    1934 - The Kurmangazy Kazakh State Orchestra is set up.

    1991 - The law of the Kazakh SSR on the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR is adopted.

    1993 - Kazakhstan and Argentina sign the protocol establishing diplomatic relations.

    2019 - The Kazakh government and UNESCO sign the Agreement to establish the International Center for the Rapprochement of Cultures.

    2021 - The ceremony of signing the memorandum of mutual understanding between Seifullin Kazakh Agro Technical University and Holon Institute of Technology takes place.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region