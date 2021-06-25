June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 25, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1934 –The Kurmangazy Kazakh State Orchestra is established. It is founded by academician Akhmet Zhubanov.

1991 – The Law of Kazakh SSR On the Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakh SSR is adopted. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan was established on November 20, 1990 as a result of transformation of the Council of Ministers of Kazakh SSR.

1993 – Kazakhstan and Argentina sign protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations.

2005 – A solemn ceremony of taking-over of Kazakhstani tanker Almaty takes place in Vyborg, Leningrad region.

2010 – The Great Silk Road – 1,000 years later project kicks off in Almaty. It is a unique expedition running through capital cities and large cultural centres of 16 countries along the Great Silk Road.

2011 – A temple of unknown religion is found in Kazakhstan during Turkestan expedition. It is located near the Yassawi Mausoleum.

2018 – Kazakhstan puts into circulation a postage stamp dated to the 125th anniversary of Magzhan Zhumabayev.

2019 – Kazakhstan and UNESCO sign an agreement on establishing the International Centre for the Rapprochement of Cultures (ICRC), under the auspices of UNESCO.



