    June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    25 June 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 25, Kazinform reports.

    EVENTS

    1934 – The Kurmangazy Kazakh State Orchestra is founded.

    1991 – The Law of Kazakh SSR «On the Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakh SSR» is adopted. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan was established on November 20, 1990.

    1993 – Kazakhstan and Argentina signed a Protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations.

    2005 – A solemn ceremony of taking-over of Kazakhstani tanker Almaty takes place in Vyborg, Leningrad region.

    2010 – The Great Silk Road – 1,000 years later project kicks off in Almaty. It is a unique expedition running through capital cities and large cultural centres of 16 countries along the Great Silk Road.

    2011 – Special correspondent of Kazinform News Agency at Baikonur Sara Nurgaliyeva is awarded the Prize of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan for her film «Nomad of the Universe».

    2011 – A temple of unknown religion is found in Kazakhstan during Turkestan expedition. It is located near the Yassawi Mausoleum.

    2018 – Kazakhstan puts into circulation a postage stamp dated to the 125th anniversary of Magzhan Zhumabayev.

    2019 – Kazakhstan and UNESCO sign in Paris an agreement on establishment of the international centre for rapprochement of cultures under the aegis of UNESCO.


