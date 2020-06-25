Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 June 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 25, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1934 – The Kurmangazy Kazakh State Orchestra is founded.

1991 – The Law of Kazakh SSR «On the Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakh SSR» is adopted. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan was established on November 20, 1990.

1993 – Kazakhstan and Argentina signed a Protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations.

2005 – A solemn ceremony of taking-over of Kazakhstani tanker Almaty takes place in Vyborg, Leningrad region.

2010 – The Great Silk Road – 1,000 years later project kicks off in Almaty. It is a unique expedition running through capital cities and large cultural centres of 16 countries along the Great Silk Road.

2011 – Special correspondent of Kazinform News Agency at Baikonur Sara Nurgaliyeva is awarded the Prize of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan for her film «Nomad of the Universe».

2011 – A temple of unknown religion is found in Kazakhstan during Turkestan expedition. It is located near the Yassawi Mausoleum.

2018 – Kazakhstan puts into circulation a postage stamp dated to the 125th anniversary of Magzhan Zhumabayev.

2019 – Kazakhstan and UNESCO sign in Paris an agreement on establishment of the international centre for rapprochement of cultures under the aegis of UNESCO.


