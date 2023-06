June 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of June, Kazinform reports.

Seiit Kaskabassov – renowned literature and folklore expert, public activist of Kazakhstan, author of numerous collections of folk tales, legends, and epic works.

























Beissembai Zhumabekov – Deputy Director of the Archives of the President of Kazakhstan.