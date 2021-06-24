June 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of June.

NAMES

(1940) is the literary critic, folklorist, public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk (today’s Semey) is the graduate of the Abai Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute.

Conducted thorough research in folklore genres and epic works.

(1964) is the deputy director of the Archives of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Karaganda State Technical University.

Prior to the appointment held the post deputy head of the front office of the Presidential Administration in 2018-2019.

Has been acting since 2020.

(1972) is the Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Born in former Kokchetav region is the graduate of the Kharkov higher military command and engineering school of strategic rocket forces named after Marshal of the Soviet Union Krylov, Dzerzhinsky Military Academy of Strategic Rocket Forces, Turan University.

Prior to the appointment acted as the CEO at Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC .

Has been working since December 2019.