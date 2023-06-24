Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    24 June 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 24, Kazinform reports.

    EVENTS

    1938 - The Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR is elected for the first time ever in accordance with the Constitution of the Kazakh SSR endorsed on March 26, 1937.

    1970 -The Almaty Circus troupe is formed. The first performance of the Almaty Circus takes place on June 24, 1970 in Samara, Russia.

    1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan ink the Treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance in Turkestan city.

    2010 - A monument to First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is unveiled in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

    2011 – The inauguration ceremony of the Serbian Embassy in Kazakhstan takes place in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

    2016 - The session of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states in a narrow format takes place in Tashkent. The presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Russia take part in it. The Tashkent Declaration is signed at the meeting.

    2017 – Euronews TV channel films a video clip about one of the biggest and most populated cities in Kazakhstan, Almaty.

    2018 -Kazakhstani Moldir Mekenbayeva wins two gold medals in Women's 55kg weight category at the Los Angeles Jiu Jitsu Open.

    2018 – An ancient tomb dating back to V-VI centuries AD is unearthed not far from Aktobe.

    2018 – A monument to legendary general of Kazakhstani police Abdykadyr Bolsambekov is installed in Almaty region.

    2019 – 11-year-old Adelina Mukhametzhanova of Kazakhstan wins big at the prestigious international competition American Protégé. She surpasses performers from over 50 countries of the world.

    2021 – «Kazinform» International News Agency is named the Best News Agency at URKER 2021 National Awards.

    2021 – A special evening in memory of the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh akyn Zhambyl Zhabayev is held in Canada.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    July 2. Today's Birthdays
    July 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 29. Today's Birthdays
    June 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    3 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    4 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events