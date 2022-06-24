June 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 24th of June.

EVENTS

1938 – The Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR is elected as per the Constitution of the Kazakh SSR which was adopted on March 26, 1937.

1992 – The Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan is signed in Turkistan.

2010 – A monument to the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is unveiled in Ankara, the capital city of Turkey.

2011 – The Embassy of Serbia in Kazakhstan is inaugurated in Astana (Nur-Sultan now).

2016 – Tashkent hosts a closed-door meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries. The meeting ends with signing the Declaration of the SCO’s 15th anniversary. The document contains the assessment of the Organization’s activity in the past 15 years, the approaches of the member states to the prospects of the SCO’s development, and the position on the current international and regional situation.

2017 – Euronews TV channel films a video about Almaty, the largest city of Kazakhstan, as part of its Metropolitans programme.

2018 – Kazakhstani Moldir Mekenbayeva wins two gold medals in jiu-jitsu in women’s 55kg at Los Angeles Open.

2018 – A monument to the General of Kazakhstan’s police Abdykadyr Bolsambekov is unveiled in Almaty region.

2019 – 11-year-old Adelina Mukhametzhanova from Kazakhstan wins big at the American Protégé international contest. The young singer surpasses performers from over 50 countries of the world.

2021 – Kazinform International News Agency is recognized as the best at the National Urker-2021 Prize award ceremony. The news produced by Kazinform is available in Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese and Uzbek languages, and in Arabic and Latin scripts for the compatriots living abroad.

2021 – In honor of the 175th anniversary of the prominent Kazakh akyn (poet) Zhambyl Zhabayev, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Canada organized an online music evening, part of a series of events under the auspices of the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



