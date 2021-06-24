June 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 24, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1938 - The Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR is elected for the first time in line with the Constitution of the Kazakh SSR adopted on March 26, 1937.

1970 -The Almaty Circus troupe is formed. The first performance of the Almaty Circus is held on June 24, 1970 in Samara, Russia.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan sign the Treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance in Turkestan city.

2010 - The 5-m monument to First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is unveiled in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

2011 – The unveiling ceremony of the Serbian Embassy in Kazakhstan takes place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2016 - The session of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states in a narrow format is held in Tashkent city. The presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Russia take part in it. The signing of the Tashkent Declaration crowns the meeting.

2017 – Euronews TV channel films a video clip about one of the biggest and most populated cities in Kazakhstan – Almaty.

2018 -Kazakhstani Moldir Mekenbayeva hauls two gold medals in jiu jitsu in Women's 55kg weight category at the Los Angeles Open.

2018 – An ancient tomb dating back to V-VI centuries AD is disovered not far from Aktobe.

2018 – A monument to general of Kazakhstani police Abdykadyr Bolsambekov is installed in Almaty region.

2019 – 11-year-old Adelina Mukhametzhanova of Kazakhstan wins big at the prestigious international competition American Protégé. She surpasses performers from over 50 countries of the world.