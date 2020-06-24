Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    24 June 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 24, Kazinform reports.

    EVENTS

    1938 - The Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR is elected for the first time in accordance with the Constitution of the Kazakh SSR adopted on March 26, 1937.

    1970 -The Almaty Circus troupe is formed. The first performance of the Almaty Circus takes place on June 24, 1970 in the Russian city of Samara.

    1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan sign the friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance treaty in Turkestan.

    2010 - The 5-m monument to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is unveiled in Ankara, Turkey.

    2011 – The unveiling ceremony of the Serbian Embassy in Kazakhstan is held in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

    2014 -Kazakhstan and Fiji agree to sign the agreement on cancellation of visa requirements for holders of all kinds of passports.

    2016 - The session of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states in a narrow format is held in Tashkent. Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Russia participate in it. The signing of the Tashkent Declaration crowns the meeting.

    2017 – Euronews TV channel makes a video clip about one of the biggest and most populated cities in Kazakhstan – Almaty.

    2018 -Kazakhstani Moldir Mekenbayeva wins two gold medals in jiu jitsu in Women's 55kg weight category at the Los Angeles Open.

    2019 – 11-year-old Adelina Mukhametzhanova wins big at the prestigious international competition American Protégé. She surpassed performers from over 50 countries of the world.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region