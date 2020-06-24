June 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 24, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1938 - The Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR is elected for the first time in accordance with the Constitution of the Kazakh SSR adopted on March 26, 1937.

1970 -The Almaty Circus troupe is formed. The first performance of the Almaty Circus takes place on June 24, 1970 in the Russian city of Samara.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan sign the friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance treaty in Turkestan.

2010 - The 5-m monument to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is unveiled in Ankara, Turkey.

2011 – The unveiling ceremony of the Serbian Embassy in Kazakhstan is held in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2014 -Kazakhstan and Fiji agree to sign the agreement on cancellation of visa requirements for holders of all kinds of passports.

2016 - The session of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states in a narrow format is held in Tashkent. Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Russia participate in it. The signing of the Tashkent Declaration crowns the meeting.

2017 – Euronews TV channel makes a video clip about one of the biggest and most populated cities in Kazakhstan – Almaty.

2018 -Kazakhstani Moldir Mekenbayeva wins two gold medals in jiu jitsu in Women's 55kg weight category at the Los Angeles Open.

2019 – 11-year-old Adelina Mukhametzhanova wins big at the prestigious international competition American Protégé. She surpassed performers from over 50 countries of the world.



