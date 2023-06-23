June 23. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23d of June.

NAMES

Kazakhstani theater figure, director, public figure, People’s Artists of the Kazakh SSRYesmukhan OBAYEV was born in 1941 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata State Conservatory. Throughout his career, he worked as a director at many Kazakhstani theaters. He served as the First Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and director of the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater.

Representative of the high command of the Armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and rear admiral Ratmir KOMRATOV was born in 1951 in Dzhambul. He graduated from the Sevastopol Higher Naval School (1973) and the Naval Academy named after N.G. Kuznetsov (1990). During his military career, Komratov held many notable posts in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

State inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abzal MENDIBAYEV was born in 1977. He graduated from the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University and the Kainar University. For most part of his career he worked at oil and gas companies. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2022.

Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan KURMALAYEV was born in 1988 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and the Oxford Brookes University. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2023.