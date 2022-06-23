June 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of June, Kazinform reports.

Yesmukhan Obayev – prominent theatre worker, statesman, director, and Honored Worker of Arts of the Kazakh SSR, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR.





















Ratmir Komratov (1951) – representative of the High Command of the Republic of Kazakhstan Armed Forces, Rear Admiral





















Mukhtar Sabidoldanov (1967) – Chief of the Soltustik Regional Command of the National Security Committee Frontier Service.





















Abzal Mendibayev (1977) – State Inspector at the Presidential Administration.

