23 June 2022, 08:00
June 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of June, Kazinform reports.

photo

Yesmukhan Obayev – prominent theatre worker, statesman, director, and Honored Worker of Arts of the Kazakh SSR, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR.






photo

Ratmir Komratov (1951)representative of the High Command of the Republic of Kazakhstan Armed Forces, Rear Admiral






photo

Mukhtar Sabidoldanov (1967) – Chief of the Soltustik Regional Command of the National Security Committee Frontier Service.






photo

Abzal Mendibayev (1977) – State Inspector at the Presidential Administration.
