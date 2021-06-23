June 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23d of June.

NAMES

Kazakhstani theater figure, director, public figure, People’s Artists of the Kazakh SSRwas born in 1941 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Alma-Ata State Conservatory. Throughout his career, he worked as a director at many Kazakhstani theaters. He was served as the First Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and director of the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater.

Representative of the high command of the Armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and rear admiralwas born in 1951 in Dzhambul city. He graduated from the Sevastopol Higher Naval School (1973) and the Naval Academy named after N.G. Kuznetsov (1990). Throughout his military career Mr. Komratov held many notable posts in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Head of the Soltustik Regional Department of the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 196 in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Omsk Higher Combined Arms Command School named after M.V. Frunze and the National University of Defense of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2018.

First deputy akim (governor) of Mangistau regionwas born in 1977. He graduated from the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University and the Kainar University. For most part of his career he worked for oil and gas companies. He took up his recent post in February 2021.