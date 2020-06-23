June 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23d of June.

NAMES

Yesmukhan OBAYEV (1941) - Kazakh director, statesman and Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR. He was born 79 years ago in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Alma-Aty State Conservatory.

Ratmir KOMRATOV (1951) - a representative of the high command of the Armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, rear admiral. He was 69 years ago in the city of Dzhambul. He graduated from the Sevastopol Higher Naval School (1973); Naval Academy named after N.G. Kuznetsov (1990).

Mukhtar SABIDOLDANOV (1967) - Head of the Soltustik Regional Department of the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born 53 years ago in Zaisan town, East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Omsk Higher Combined Arms Command School named after M.V. Frunze and the National University of Defense of Kazakhstan.





