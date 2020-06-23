Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 23. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
23 June 2020, 08:00
June 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23d of June.

NAMES

photo

Yesmukhan OBAYEV (1941) - Kazakh director, statesman and Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR. He was born 79 years ago in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Alma-Aty State Conservatory.

photo

Ratmir KOMRATOV (1951) - a representative of the high command of the Armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, rear admiral. He was 69 years ago in the city of Dzhambul. He graduated from the Sevastopol Higher Naval School (1973); Naval Academy named after N.G. Kuznetsov (1990).

photo

Mukhtar SABIDOLDANOV (1967) - Head of the Soltustik Regional Department of the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born 53 years ago in Zaisan town, East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Omsk Higher Combined Arms Command School named after M.V. Frunze and the National University of Defense of Kazakhstan.


History of Kazakhstan    Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev