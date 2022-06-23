June 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of June.

DATES

Kazakhstan’s Police Day is marked as per the Law On Internal Affairs Structures of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted by the Supreme Council of Kazakhstan on June 23, 1992. An appropriate decree was signed by the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on June 5, 2007.

The Day of Civil Servant in Kazakhstan has been marked since 2013 when the first President of the country signed amendments to the Law On professional and other holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan. This day is also marked by the civil servants of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Ukraine.

World Whistleblowers Day is marked to acknowledge and protect the rights of whistleblowers.

International Widows Day was proclaimed in 2011 as per the UN General Assembly’s resolution No 65/189.

International Olympics Day was initiated by the International Olympic Committee in 1948 during its 42nd session in St. Moritz (Switzerland).

United Nations Public Service Day. In March 2003, the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution No 57/277 which proclaimed June 23 the UN Public Service Day.

EVENTS

1993 – Almaty-based Teacher’s Training Institute of Foreign Languages is transformed into the Kazakh State University of World Languages (now – Kazakh Ablai khan University of International Relations and World Languages).

2010 – One of the streets in Amman, the capital of Jordan, is named after the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2010 – Book of Wisdom by Abai is for the first time translated and published in the Tajik language. This became a joint project of the Kazakh Embassy in Dushanbe, the Union of Journalists of Tajikistan, and the Tajikistan-Kazakhstan Friendship Society.

2013 – The Day of Turkic-Speaking Countries is celebrated in Albany, the administrative center of New York state.

2015 – Almaty inaugurates the first Kazakhstani Centre for Children with Autism.

2016 – The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mexico City, the United Mexican States, opens doors.

2018 – A monument to Kazakh poet Magzhan Zhumabayev is unveiled in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

2019 – 8-year Kazakh-born actress Dilnaz Nursseit wins the CCTV-6 Best New Actor Award at the 22nd Shanghai Film Festival for her role in the Chinese-Kazakh feature film The Composer.