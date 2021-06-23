Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 June 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 23rd of June.

EVENTS

1993 – The Almaty Teacher’s Training Institute of Foreign Languages is reformed into the Kazakh State University of World Languages (Abylai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages).

1995 – KazPost issues postage stamps series featuring the works of the Kasteyev Arts Gallery collections.

2010 – One of the avenues in Amman, the capital city of Jordan, is named after President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2010 – The Book of Words of Abai is for the first time ever is translated and published in Tajik. It is a joint project of the Kazakh Embassy, Union of Journalists of Tajikistan and Tajikistan-Kazakhstan friendship society.

2013 –Day of Turkic-speaking Countries is celebrated in Albany, the capital of the U.S. state of New York. Kazakhstani exposition stirred the most interest.

2015 – The solemn opening of the country’s first Children’s Autism Centre takes place in Almaty.

2016 – An official inauguration of the Kazakh Embassy in the United Mexican States takes place in Mexico City.

2019 – 8-year-old Dilnaz Nurseiit of Kazakhstan wins the CCTV-6 Best New Actor Award at the 22nd Shanghai Film Festival for playing a role in The Composer, China-Kazakhstan's feature film.

The Composer is the first China-Kazakhstan co-production. It tells the story of Chinese composer Xian Xinghai, his friendship with Kazakh composer Bakhytzhan Baykadamov.

