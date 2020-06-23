June 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 23, Kazinform reports.

DATES

Police Day in Kazakhstan

The Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted the Law «On internal affairs authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan» on June 23, 1992. It was the first legal act which detailed the functions and responsibilities of the police in the Republic of Kazakhstan. First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to approve the 23rd of June as the Police Day on June 5, 2007.

Civil Servant Day in Kazakhstan

In 2013, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev amended the Decree «On professional and other holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan», making the Civil Servant Day one of the country's professional holidays.

EVENTS

1993 -The Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages is reorganized into the Kazakh State University of World Languages (now the Ablai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages) by the decree of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2010 -One of the avenues in the capital of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan - Amman - is named after First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The remarkable thing is that the avenue that bears the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev connects the western and eastern parts of Amman.

2010 – The Words by Abai is for the first time translated and published in Tajik by the Kazakh embassy in association with the Tajikistan Journalists’ Union and the Tajikistan-Kazakhstan Friendship Society.

2013 - The Day of Turkic peoples is celebrated in Albany, NY. The book Kazakhstan’s Way penned by First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is showcased at the event.

2015 - The first Center for Children with Autism is unveiled in Almaty city.

2016 -The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan is officially inaugurated in the United Mexican States in Mexico.

2018 -A monument to prominent Kazakh poet Magzhan Zhumabayev is unveiled in Petropavlovsk city. It is designed and developed by well-known Kazakhstani sculptor Edige Rakhmadiyev.



