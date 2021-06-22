Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 22. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 June 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of June.

NAMES

photo

Amangeldy Khalmuradov (1968) is 1 st deputy head of the Police Department of Mangistau region.

Graduated from the Yessenov Aktau State University in 1995, Kazakh State Law Academy in 2003, state social and political studies school at the Almaty Management University, MBI.

Since 2012 until 2016 worked as the deputy head of the internal affairs department of Mangistau region. In 2016-2017 headed the local police service of the internal affairs department of Mangistau region. In 2018 held the post of the head of the internal affairs department in Aktau city. Since May 2019 he has been serving as the 1 st deputy head of the Police Department of Mangistau region.


