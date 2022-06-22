June 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of June.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Commonwealth of Australia exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

1999 – A monument to great Kazakh batyrs (heroes) Karassai and Agyntai is unveiled in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

2012 – Yel production center together with Astana city administration release a collection of the full score of 1000 Kazakh kuis (kui is a musical composition played on Kazakh national instruments). The collection includes information on the life of such famous composers as Kurmangazy, Dauletkerey, Baizhigit, Tattimbet, Kazangap, Sugir and Toka, Abyl, and others.

2014 – The Great Silk Road is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

2015 – Kazakhstan becomes the 162nd member of the World Trade Organization.

2015 – A monument to Tatar poet and soldier Musa Jalil is unveiled in Oskemen.

2016 – Kazakhstani Batyrkhan Daulet is recognized Student of the Year 2016 by the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (South Korea) for his excellent knowledge of the Korean language and culture, and for academic achievements.

2019 – Almaty unveils a memorial to Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten.

2019 – «Kazakh Mozart» Rakhat-Bi Abdysagin becomes the youngest graduate of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome. Rakhat-Bi Abdysagin is a composer and pianist, who has authored more than 100 classical music works. He is a laureate of Daryn State Youth Prize, member of the Association of Laureates of the International Tchaikovsky Competition.

2020 – The International University of Tourism and Hospitality is opened in Turkistan.