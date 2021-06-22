Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 June 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 22nd of June.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Commonwealth of Australia exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

1999 – A monument to legendary Kazakh heroes Karasai batyr and Agyntai batyr are installed in the center of Petropavlovsk city.

2011 – The unveiling ceremony of a memorial stone and the capsule laying ceremony of earth from graves of Kazakhstani soldiers handed over by Russia during an opening ceremony of the Memorial Complex honoring 100th and 101st rifle brigades in the Russian city of Rzhev take place in Almaty city.

2014 – The Great Silk Road is included into the UNESCO World Heritage list thanks to a joint bid submitted by Kazakhstan, China, and Kyrgyzstan.

2015 – In Geneva the final session of the Working group announces the completion of talks on Kazakhstan’s accession to the WTO. Kazakhstan becomes 162nd member of the Organization.

2015 – A monument to Tatar poet and soldier Musa Jalil is unveiled in Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

2016 – Kazakh student Batyrkhan Daulet is named Student of the Year 2016 by the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST).

2018 – For the first time ever the international expedition ascended to the highest point of Altai Mountains, Belukha Mountain in Kazakhstan.

2019 – A monument to Kazakhstani figure skater and 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Denis Ten is unveiled in Almaty city.

2019 – ‘Kazakh Mozart’ Rakhan-Bi Abdysagin becomes the youngest graduate of the Accademia di Santa Cecilia in Rome, Italy.

2020 – The International Tourism and Hospitality University is established in Turkestan city.


