June 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 22nd of June.





EVENTS





1992 – Kazakhstan and the Commonwealth of Australia exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

2011 – A solemn opening of a memorial stone and capsule laying ceremony of earth from graves of Kazakhstani soldiers handed over by Russia during an opening ceremony of the Memorial Complex honoring 100th and 101st rifle brigades in Rzhev take place in Almaty.

2012 – Ust Kamenogorsk plant presents pioneer products second to none in CIS. One of them is a capacitor voltage transformer ITN -110-550 kw produced for KEGOC.

2014 – The Great Silk Road joins the UNESCO World Heritage list.

2015 – The final session of the Working group announces the completion of talks on Kazakhstan’s accession to the WTO. Kazakhstan becomes 162nd member of the Organization.

2015 – Ust Kamenogorsk unveils a monument to Tatar poet and soldier Musa Jalil.

2016 – Kazakh student Batyrkhan Daulet is recognized the UNIST Student of the Year 2016. The Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, is simply referred to as UNIST.

2018 – For the first in Kazakhstan the international expedition ascended to the highest point of Altai Mountains, Belukha Mountain.

2019 – Almaty unveils a memorial to Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten.

2019 – Kazakh Mozart Rakhan-Bi Abdysagin becomes the youngest graduate of the Accademia di Santa Cecilia, Rome.



