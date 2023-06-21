Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 21. Today's Birthdays

    21 June 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of June, Kazinform reports.

    NAMES

    Bulat Syzdykov (1956-2016) – Soviet and Kazakh guitarist, composer, arranger of Muzikola band, ex-member of A’Studio band.

    Assan Yeskendirov (1971) – judge of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kokshetau city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    From 2012 to 2015, he served as Chairman of the Appeal Judicial Panel for civil and administrative cases of the Akmola Regional Court.

    He took up his current post in January 2023.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 27. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    3 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    4 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events