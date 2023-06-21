Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 21. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 June 2023, 08:00
June 21. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Bulat Syzdykov (1956-2016) – Soviet and Kazakh guitarist, composer, arranger of Muzikola band, ex-member of A’Studio band.

photo

Assan Yeskendirov (1971) – judge of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kokshetau city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

From 2012 to 2015, he served as Chairman of the Appeal Judicial Panel for civil and administrative cases of the Akmola Regional Court.

He took up his current post in January 2023.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023