June 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

– mayor of Zhezkazgan city.

Born in Zhezkazgan, he graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Zhezkazgan University, and holds an MBA from the National University of Science and Technology MISIS.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2020.

– head of the National Project Implementation Monitoring Office.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Omsk Agricultural Institute, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, Karaganda Relevant Education Institute Bolashak.

In 2016-2018, he worked as a state inspector at the Kazakh President’s Office. From 2018 to 2019, he was the first Kazakh vice minister of agriculture.

Between 2020 and 2021, he served as head of the Center for the development of project management in public administration of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

He took up his recent post in February 2021.

– Kazakh Supreme Court judge.

Born in Kokshetau city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

From 2012 to 2015, he served as Chairman of the Appeal Judicial Panel for civil and administrative cases of the Akmola Regional Court.

He took up his current post in December 2015.

– chief transport prosecutor of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2019.