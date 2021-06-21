June 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of June, Kazinform reports.

– mayor of Zhezkazgan city.

Botn in Zhezkazgan, he graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Zhezkazgan University, and holds MBA from National University of Science and Technology MISIS.

– head of the National Project Implementation Monitoring Office.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Omsk Agricultural Institute, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, Karaganda Relevant Education Institute Bolashak.

In 2016-2018, he worked as a state inspector at the Kazakh President’s Office. From 2018 to 2019, he was the first vice minister of agriculture of Kazakhstan. Between 2020 and 2021, he served as head of the Center for the development of project management in public administration of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

He took up his recent post in February 2021.

– judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kokshetau city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

From 2012 to 2015, he served as Chairman of the Appeal Judicial Panel for civil and administrative cases of the Akmola Regional Court.

He has been holding his current post since December 2015.

– head transport prosecutor of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

He took up his current post in April 2019.