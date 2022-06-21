June 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 21.

DATES

The Fête de la Musique or World Music Day launched in 1982 is celebrated every year on June 21, which is usually the summer solstice.

World Hydrography Day is celebrated every year on June 21. It highlights the importance of hydrography and why it is still relevant. The day is observed to increase awareness about the protection of safe navigation for sailors and also focuses on publicizing the work of hydrographers.

World Humanist Day is a humanist holiday celebrated annually around the world on the June solstice, which usually falls on June 21. The day is a way of spreading awareness of humanism as a philosophical life stance and means to effect change in the world.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year to raise awareness about the importance of yoga in people's lives.

EVENTS

1940 – The Institute of Geological Sciences in the geological sector of the Kazakh USSR Science Academy Office is set up.

1995 – The first encyclopedia Abai about the poet’s life and creative work is released.

2007 – Semipalatinsk city is remained into Semey after the nearby ridge Semey-Tau.

2010 – The International Training Center for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty is opened in Almaty city. It was the first such center to be opened in Central Asia.

2015 - The park named after Kazakh akyn Suyunbai is opened in Ankara, Turkey.

2017 – The Astana International Airport is renamed into Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport.

2017 – Kazakhstan becomes the 48th country to join the OECD Declaration on international investments and multinational enterprises and associated member of the OECD Investment Committee.

2018 – Astana for the first time holds the World Modern Pentathlon Championship final.

2018 – The monument to the leader of the cult band Kino Viktor Tsoi is installed in Almaty city.

2019 – Kazakhstan assumes the Nuclear Suppliers Group presidency.

2021 - Kazakhstan passes the national security strategy for 2021-25.