Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    21 June 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of June.


    EVENTS


    1918 – The first edition of Zhetyssu Almaty regional newspaper is issued. It is issued in Kazakh, Uighur, Uzbek and Tatar languages.

    1940 – The Institute of Geological Sciences is founded at the Kazakh affiliate of the Academy of Sciences of USSR.

    1995 – The first encyclopedia Abai comes out to feature the life and works of the great thinker.

    2007 – Semipalatinsk is renamed as Semey.

    2010 – An international training centre in support of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty For the first time in Central Asia unveils in Almaty.

    2012 – A citizen of Poland, Anjei Mlynarek, arrives in Kazakhstan 70 years later to express gratitude to the Kazakh family who saved him of hunger and disease.

    2015 – A park in honor of Kazakh akyn Suyunbai unveiles in Turkey.

    2017 – Astana International Airport is renamed as Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

    2017 – Kazakhstan becomes 48th country to join the OECD Declaration for International Investments and Multinational Enterprises and associated member of the OECD Committee for Investments.

    2018 – The Modern Pentathlon World Cup final takes places for the first time ever in Astana.

    2018 – A monument to leader of Kino Group Viktor Tsoi unveils in Almaty.

    2019 –Kazakhstan takes over the Chairmanship of the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region