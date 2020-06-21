June 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of June.





EVENTS





1918 – The first edition of Zhetyssu Almaty regional newspaper is issued. It is issued in Kazakh, Uighur, Uzbek and Tatar languages.

1940 – The Institute of Geological Sciences is founded at the Kazakh affiliate of the Academy of Sciences of USSR.

1995 – The first encyclopedia Abai comes out to feature the life and works of the great thinker.

2007 – Semipalatinsk is renamed as Semey.

2010 – An international training centre in support of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty For the first time in Central Asia unveils in Almaty.

2012 – A citizen of Poland, Anjei Mlynarek, arrives in Kazakhstan 70 years later to express gratitude to the Kazakh family who saved him of hunger and disease.

2015 – A park in honor of Kazakh akyn Suyunbai unveiles in Turkey.

2017 – Astana International Airport is renamed as Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

2017 – Kazakhstan becomes 48th country to join the OECD Declaration for International Investments and Multinational Enterprises and associated member of the OECD Committee for Investments.

2018 – The Modern Pentathlon World Cup final takes places for the first time ever in Astana.

2018 – A monument to leader of Kino Group Viktor Tsoi unveils in Almaty.

2019 –Kazakhstan takes over the Chairmanship of the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).