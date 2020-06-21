Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 June 2020, 07:00
June 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of June.


EVENTS


1918 – The first edition of Zhetyssu Almaty regional newspaper is issued. It is issued in Kazakh, Uighur, Uzbek and Tatar languages.

1940 – The Institute of Geological Sciences is founded at the Kazakh affiliate of the Academy of Sciences of USSR.

1995 – The first encyclopedia Abai comes out to feature the life and works of the great thinker.

2007 – Semipalatinsk is renamed as Semey.

2010 – An international training centre in support of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty For the first time in Central Asia unveils in Almaty.

2012 – A citizen of Poland, Anjei Mlynarek, arrives in Kazakhstan 70 years later to express gratitude to the Kazakh family who saved him of hunger and disease.

2015 – A park in honor of Kazakh akyn Suyunbai unveiles in Turkey.

2017 – Astana International Airport is renamed as Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

2017 – Kazakhstan becomes 48th country to join the OECD Declaration for International Investments and Multinational Enterprises and associated member of the OECD Committee for Investments.

2018 – The Modern Pentathlon World Cup final takes places for the first time ever in Astana.

2018 – A monument to leader of Kino Group Viktor Tsoi unveils in Almaty.

2019 –Kazakhstan takes over the Chairmanship of the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev