June 20. Today’s Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of June, Kazinform reports.

First Kazakhstani boxer to obtain the title of Master of Sports of International Class, winner of international boxing tournaments in America, Europe, Africa, USSR Cup, two-time champion of the USSR, coach and actor(1946-2019) was born in Almaty city. He was a graduate of the Kazakh State Institute of Physical Culture.

Kazakhstani statesman and politician, member of the Academy of Agricultural Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1952 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Leningrad State Unviersity and the Almaty National Economy Institute. Throughout his career he held numerous posts in the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was the Majilis deputy of the Kazakh Parliament between 2012 and 2016.

Director of the Abylkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Artswas born in 1966 in Almaty. She is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogic Institute. She was appointed to her recent post in April 2022.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of Chinawas born in 1972 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Chinese and Kazakhstani universities. Throughout his diplomatic career Shakhrat Nuryshev served at the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at the Kazakh embassies in China and South Korea. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2022.