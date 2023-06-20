Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 20. Today’s Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 June 2023, 08:00
June 20. Today’s Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of June, Kazinform reports.

photo

First Kazakhstani boxer to obtain the title of Master of Sports of International Class, winner of international boxing tournaments in America, Europe, Africa, USSR Cup, two-time champion of the USSR, coach and actorAbdrashit ABRAKHMANOV (1946-2019) was born in Almaty city. He was a graduate of the Kazakh State Institute of Physical Culture.

photo

Kazakhstani statesman and politician, member of the Academy of Agricultural Sciences of the Republic of KazakhstanZhumatay ALIYEV was born in 1952 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Leningrad State Unviersity and the Almaty National Economy Institute. Throughout his career he held numerous posts in the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was the Majilis deputy of the Kazakh Parliament between 2012 and 2016.

photo

Director of the Abylkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts Gulaim ZHUMABEKOVA was born in 1966 in Almaty. She is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogic Institute. She was appointed to her recent post in April 2022.

photo

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of ChinaShakhrat NURYSHEV was born in 1972 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Chinese and Kazakhstani universities. Throughout his diplomatic career Shakhrat Nuryshev served at the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at the Kazakh embassies in China and South Korea. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2022.
Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023