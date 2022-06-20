Go to the main site
    June 20. Today’s Birthdays

    20 June 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of June, Kazinform reports.

    Abdrashit Abdrakhmanov (1946-2019) – first Kazakhstani boxer, Master of Sports of International Class, winner of international boxing tournaments in America, Europe, Africa, USSR Cup, two-time champion of the USSR, coach and actor.





    Zhumatay Aliyev (1952) – well-known statesman and politician of Kazakhstan, Academician of the Academy of Agricultural Sciences of Kazakhstan.






    Shakhrat Nuryshev (1972) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

