June 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of June, Kazinform reports.

Abdrashit Abdrakhmanov (1946-2019) – the first boxer of Kazakhstan to receive the title of a master of sport of international class, winner of international boxing tournaments in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the USSR Cup, two-time boxing champion of the USSR, coach, and actor.

Born in Alma-Ata city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Institute of Physical Culture.

In 1969, he won the USSR Cup. In 1970-1971, he was the welterweight boxing champion of the USSR.

Zhumatai Aliyev (1952) – Kazakh statesman and political figure, academician of the Science Academy of Kazakhstan, academician of the International Informatization Academy.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Lelngrad State University, Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.

In 1997-2001, he was President, rector of the Central Asian University. Throughout many years, he held different senior positions at the Kazakh President’s Office. From 2001 to 2008, he served as head of the Executive Secretariat of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan – Deputy Chairman of the Assembly.

Between 2012 and 2016, he was Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 5th convocation, member of the Social and Cultural Development Committee.

Sharkhat Nuryshev (1972) – the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The Almaty city native graduated from the Beijing Linguistics University, Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

He served as Ambassador-at-large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. In 2009, he was Special Kazakh Government Representative in charge of cooperation with Afghanistan. Between 2008 and 2015, he was a coordinator on the work of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. In 2015-2019, he was Kazakh Ambassador to China and North Korea (concurrently).

Timur Shaimergenov (1982) – Deputy Director of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Almaty Institute of International Professions, completed leadership personnel training programs at Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge as well as the University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia University.

He served as the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at large in 2020.



