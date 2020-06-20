Go to the main site
    June 20. Today's Birthdays

    20 June 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of June.

    Abdrashit ABDRAKHMANOV (1946-2019) - The first Kazakhstani boxer to receive the title of the World class athlete, winner of international boxing tournaments in America, Europe, Africa, the USSR Cup, two-time USSR boxing champion, coach, film actor. He was born 74 years ago in the city of Alma-Ata. He graduated from the Kazakh State Institute of Physical Culture (1975).

    Zhumatay ALIYEV (1952) - prominent statesman, politician, academician of the Academy of Social Sciences of Kazakhstan, academician of the International Academy of Informatization, was born 68 years ago.

    Shakhrat NURYSHEV (1972) - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born 48 years ago in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Beijing Linguistic University (1995); Kazakh State National University named after Al-Farabi (1996).

    Timur SHAIMERGENOV (1982) - Chairman of the Committee for International Information under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. He was born 38 years ago in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Institute of International Professions in Almaty (2004); passed training programs for senior staff at Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, Pennsylvania and Columbia Universities.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan Birthdays
